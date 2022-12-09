Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 December 2022 – New shocking details have emerged concerning the 29-year-old lady, identified as Florence Kaari, who was allegedly murdered by her husband in Githurai 45 for coming home late.

According to sources, she was reportedly selling flesh secretly at Club Amar – a popular brothel in Nairobi’s River Road area that operates day and night.

The ever-busy joint is notorious for hosting married women during the day, who sell flesh and return to their husbands in the evening.

Florence’s husband is said to have got wind of his wife’s behaviours after a friend spotted her there.

Hell broke loose last week when she returned home past midnight in the company of a friend.

Ruth Kaimenyi, the family’s househelp, told the press that the deceased’s husband arrived in the home drunk at around 1 am and got mad after he found out that his wife had not returned home.

“He came home drunk and asked where his wife was. When I told him that she had not yet arrived, he asked me to get out adding that he will know that this is my house,” Kaimenyi said.

Kaari arrived 30 minutes later in the company of a friend.

”She found me outside and asked me what I was doing outside the house. I told her that her husband had kicked me out. She then knocked on the door and demanded that the husband opens the door,” she said.

When he opened the door, the two started fighting.

Shortly, one of the children who was sleeping in the house rushed outside and told them that the mother had been hit on the head and was bleeding.

“Our attempts with Gakii to stop them were futile. The husband instead started hurling insults at us calling Kaari’s friend a prostitute,” the househelp further revealed.

They rushed her to the hospital where she died while receiving treatment.

