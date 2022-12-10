Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 10, 2022 – From the look of things, President William Ruto cannot survive without the help of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This was revealed by Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, who claimed that Ruto could be eyeing a political truce with Raila for the sake of his government if the president’s letter addressed to the speakers of both houses of parliament is anything to go by.

In the letter, Ruto wants both the Senate and the National Assembly to consider the proposal for the creation of the powerful Office of the Official Opposition Leader which will be handed over to Raila.

“I believe that the idea of Official Opposition, above and beyond mere minority parliamentary leadership, makes tremendous sense in terms of institutionalizing governance, strengthening oversight, and deepening democracy,” partly reads Ruto’s letter.

According to Olekina, Ruto’s lenience to the proposal implies he is hellbent on a handshake with the former premier.

“Is President William Ruto seeking a “colourful” handshake with my party leader Raila Odinga

through parliament? His recent letter to the speakers of both Houses of Parliament depicts a man whose future will be determined by the application of 48 laws of power and not chest-thumping,” tweeted Olekina.

Citing a need for robust opposition, the president wants the Constitution amended so that the roles can be clearly outlined.

Besides the institutionalization of the Opposition, Ruto also wants the legislators to consider the return of the Constituency Development, Senate Oversight, and National Government Affirmative Action funds (CDF).

