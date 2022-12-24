Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, December 24, 2022 – Former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is still powerful as before after it emerged that he still calling shots at the Ministry.

This was revealed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

During an interview, Kindiki revealed that he shared a cordial relationship with Matiang’i who called him via mobile phone.

Kindiki divulged that the former CS had called him on two occasions to talk about work at the Ministry.

The CS expressed that his predecessor was keen on seeing some of his legacy projects at the Ministry extended into the regime.

“We have spoken severally on various matters and my predecessor has certain ideas that he thinks he had initiated and would want to see the light of day,” he shared.

On other occasions, Kindiki asserted that they would talk about matters of national interest.

“Once or twice he has called me on national issues about what we are doing and he has given me good suggestions.”

“We are in communication with Matiang’i and we wish him well in his new chapter,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST