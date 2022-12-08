Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 08 December 2022 – A Kenyan bishop said to be gay has reached out to popular Facebook whistle-blower Martha Mwihaki Hinga and begged for forgiveness after she threatened to leak some nudes he exchanged with his gay lover, a University student.

The rogue bishop confessed that he was in a relationship with the gay student and confirmed that they used to exchange nudes and engage in steamy sessions every time the student visited his residence.

The man of God told Martha that he has repented and is no longer in a gay relationship.

He begged her not to release the nudes, adding that he has already been summoned by the church for disciplinary action.

“I have accepted that they are mine. Please tell your followers that I am sorry and I will never engage in pulpit banditry again,” the bishop begged.

Below is Martha’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.