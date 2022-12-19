Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit police want former NTV anchor Laban Cliff Onserio detained after being found with an explosive weapon.

Onserio was arrested on Sunday at the Holy Family Basilica church basement and arraigned before Kahawa Magistrate Court.

According to reports, he had parked his car at the church’s facility to attend the Solfest Music Festival hosted by Sauti Sol at the KICC on Saturday night and only came to pick it up the next morning while visibly drunk.

Detectives say he was in possession of a stun grenade and threatened members of the public with an imminent attack against them while holding the said weapon.

When questioned, he could neither give satisfactory reasons as to why he was in possession of the flash-bang grenade nor could he produce certification for the weapon.

According to the sleuths, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect illegally acquired the weapon from a British national named ‘Don Smith’, who reportedly works with the Fly540 airline.

The officers are seeking to detain him for five more days to enable them to seek a search warrant as they believe he could be in possession of more grenades.

The detectives also want time to conduct a forensic examination of the gadgets before they charge him with the appropriate charges.

He is currently the Chief of Staff at Standard Media Group.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.