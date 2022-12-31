Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 31, 2022 – President William Ruto’s ally and UDA digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, has for the first time confirmed that fiery blogger Bogonko Bosire who went missing in 2013 was killed.

Bosire has been missing for close to 10 years and Itumbi has always been linked to his disappearance.

Itumbi was considered to be Bogonko’s closest friend before he disappeared.

This is because the two were both part of the TNA campaign machinery for retired president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the wake of 2013 general elections, he was used to a greater extent by the Jubilee administration to spread propaganda against the opposition.

“Bogonko and I were very close. One time he was kicked out of a job and I got him a role in Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign,” said Itumbi during an interview with Citizen TV confirming how close they were.

After the election, Itumbi continued working for the state as Bosire started a fiery blog that hit those in power hard.

Jackal News as it was known had the nerves of steel to pursue stories that mainstream media shied away from, such as the coercion and murder of ICC witnesses in the cases against Uhuru and Ruto.

Although Itumbi has always maintained he does not know what happened to Bosire, he shocked everyone during an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday night by saying he died.

“Most of the people who speak about Bogonko Bosire were not concerned about him when he was alive,” said Itumbi.

“Due to his lengthy disappearance the assumption is that he is dead,” he added.

Interestingly Itumbi has always maintained for the last 10 years that Bogonko Bosire was alive.

He has been asked this question at every interview but his response has always been he does not know where his friend went to and that he hopes he will one day show up alive.

Here is the interview he did with Citizen TV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.