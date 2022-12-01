Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has applied to withdraw a murder case against Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa.

The application was made in a virtual session before High Court Judge Ann Onginjo.

Consequently, the DPP requested to have Jumwa appear as a state witness against her bodyguard in the case instead of a suspect going forward.

However, Justice Onginjo raised his dissatisfaction with the manner in which the application was filed and subsequently set a date when the DPP will present a formal application.

DPP Noordin Haji’s side approved Jumwa’s lawyers’ earlier request to have the charges against Aisha Jumwa dropped.

Jumwa is expected to personally appear in court on December 21, for the hearing of the case.

CS Jumwa was charged with the murder of Gumbao Jola in 2019 alongside her bodyguard, after an altercation that occurred in a polling station in Kilifi.

However, the CS has consistently distanced herself from the death of the slain man.

If approved, this would be the second case against the CS to be dropped in less than two months.

In October, the DPP dropped charges against Jumwa in a case she was accused of misappropriation of Ksh19 million allocated for the Malindi Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.