Friday, December 30, 2022 – Residents of a sleepy village in Central Kenya were treated to a bizarre incident after a suspected thief only identified as Baba Shiro went berserk and started eating grass like an animal.

According to reports, Baba Shiro had stolen from someone.

The victim decided to seek the services of a witch doctor, who performed rituals and successfully nabbed the thief.

In the trending video, Baba Shiro is seen plucking grass with his teeth and chewing it like an animal.

Curious onlookers milled around to watch the bizarre incident and could be heard asking what he had stolen.

However, no one seemed to know what he had stolen.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some people sympathizing with him while others said that he deserves to learn a lesson for stealing.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.