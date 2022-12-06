Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A highly trained Recce Squad Police Officer has become the last victim of insecurity in the country.

This is after he was hacked to death by armed thugs after an attack in Nakuru’s Mazembe area.

The deceased, identified as Harrison Onywoki, was in the company of his brothers Hezron Onwonga and Morara Onwonga when a group of five armed thugs attacked them.

The three were attacked by rungus and machetes, leaving the officer dead.

Reports indicate that they were from a family meeting in Nakuru City Center when they were attacked.

The thugs stole their mobile phones and disappeared after having left them with multiple stab wounds.

The three were rushed to the hospital but Onywoki, unfortunately, succumbed to the injuries.

Onywoki’s two brothers are still receiving treatment at the Nakuru Provincial hospital.

“Kenya Police Service officers and DCI officers visited the scene under the command of SCPC Nakuru West and Sccio Nakuru West,” a police OB report reads in part.

“The other two brothers were treated and discharged in fair condition.”

Nakuru police Commander Peter Mwazo said the gang escaped soon after the incident.

The police boss said they arrested dozens of suspects in the area in a swoop but none of them was linked to the crime.

He said they have mounted operations in the city to get rid of criminal gangs that have been terrorizing locals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.