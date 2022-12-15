Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has suspended his longtime friend and party’s Secretary General, Nick Salat, from the party.

In a statement, Moi explained that Salat had violated the party’s Constitution, and a resolution was reached to suspend him from KANU.

He was temporarily relieved from his duties as a member of KANU’s secretariat for 30 days.

“This is no notify you that at the National Executive Committee meeting on December 15, several complaints on your conduct and violation of the party Constitution were placed before the members for discussion.”

“You are hereby suspended forthwith from carrying out and or performing your duties as the party’s Secretary General pending the determination of the disciplinary,” the statement read in part.

Salat’s eviction from the party comes barely 24 hours after he called for fresh party elections to change the party leadership.

The former Bomet MP argued that KANU needed new ideologies if it was intentional about remaining relevant after the party’s poor performance in the August 9 General Election.

The suspended KANU Secretary General’s sentiments to have some of the perennial leaders changed rattled the independence party’s top leadership despite the disclaimer he gave.

“Nobody is directly targeted. We just want to transform the party and make it dynamic yet again. The fact is we are not doing well at the moment,” Salat remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.