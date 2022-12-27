Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 December 2022 – The infamous Mama Lucy hospital is on the spot again after a patient died due to negligence.

A lady identified as Pauline took to social media and shared a heart-breaking video of the patient lying lifeless on his hospital bed.

She brought the patient to the hospital in critical condition and requested the staff to transfer him to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The rogue staff kept on taking her around in circles instead of attending to the patient.

Unfortunately, the patient died after being abandoned for almost 24 hrs.

According to the aggrieved lady, the medical workers fled from the ward when she informed them that the patient had died.

Watch the heart-breaking video that she posted.

