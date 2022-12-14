Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Diddy has taken to Twitter to warn those disrespecting his girlfriend Yung Miami after he announced the newest addition to his family.

Diddy welcomed his seventh child, a baby girl named Love, with 28-year-old Dana Tran.

Diddy was last romantically linked to City Girls rapper, Yung Miami.

After Diddy posted about his newest daughter, a number of Twitter users made comments and jokes about Yung Miami’s potential reaction to the baby news. Others called her the side chic in the relationship.

Yung Miami addressed the comments about Diddy’s growing family on Monday by tweeting, “I’M NOBODY SIDE B— LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b—!”

Taking to Twitter, Diddy wrote: “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

He added: “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”