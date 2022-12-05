Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Singer Shania Twain revealed Sunday, Dec. 4, that she used to flatten her boobs to avoid being sexually abused by her stepfather, Jerry Twain.

The 57-year-old singer said that Jerry Twain used to physically and emotionally abuse her while she lived in the house, reports The Sunday Times.

She said: “I hid myself and I would flatten my boobs. I would wear bras that were too small for me, and I’d wear two, play it down until there was nothing girl about me. Make it easier to go unnoticed. Because, oh my gosh, it was terrible — you didn’t want to be a girl in my house.”

Twain, who began her performance career at the age of eight, said she struggled with embracing her femininity due to the abuse.

She first detailed the abuse in her 2011 autobiography “From this Moment.”

In the book, Twain details how there were times when she had to physically step between her parents because she was afraid that her stepfather might kill her mother.

She wrote: “It took a long time to manage that anger. You don’t want to be somebody that attacks me on the street. Because I will f**king rip your head off if I get the chance.”

Twain’s parents died when the singer was 22.