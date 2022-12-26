Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blasted church leaders for failing to act on injustices in the society

Speaking in Bondo yesterday, Raila told off church leaders for being hypocrites when they decided to side with President William Ruto after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared him the winner of the last election.

According to Raila, the August election was stolen for the Church leaders to sit back and cheer Ruto as the winner instead of condemning him was the lowest moment in church history.

“The church should be the conscience of society. The church should act firmly against injustices. Am not giving blanket criticism against the church, but we have seen for example church leaders associating themselves with injustices of our country.”

“We saw the church standing in front of the cameras trying to sanitise a very flawed process. We have seen some churches being turned into platforms for political agitations and campaigns. On Sundays, political leadership going to churches supposedly to pray, once the service is over they take over the church platform to vilify and insult some Kenyans and we have seen clergy sitting behind and cheering,” Raila stated.

In particular, Raila chided ACK Archibishop Jackson Ole Sapit for being at the forefront in supporting injustice meted out to him.

“We were saddened to see the leadership of the Anglican Church getting involved in the political agitation, asking politicians particularly those from Azimio who had petitioned the outcome of the election because of rigging that they must withdraw the petition in the interest of unity and went ahead to put pressure on the elders from some communities to say that if those who had rejected the results don’t withdraw the challenge, they will be cursed,” he stated.

