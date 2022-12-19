Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Colombian singer, Shakira has spoken up for Iran’s footballer Amir Nasr who faces the death penalty over participation in an anti-hijab row.

Minutes before the beginning of the FIFA world cup final match on Sunday, December 18, Shakira wrote on Twitter

‘Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there’s a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women’s rights.’

In an earlier tweet, she declared her support for the footballer and said, ‘The fight for equality and human rights should be praised not punished, I stand in solidarity with Amir Nasr’.

The 26-year-old Iranian football player Amir Nasr-Azadani is facing the threat of execution because of his association with the ongoing protests movement in the country following the death of Iranian girl Mahsa Amini.

Since September 16, Iran is witnessing violent protests due to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died three days after the morality police detained her in Tehran because of the country’s strict dress code.

According to Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), 502 protestors lost their lives from September 17 to December 18. Those who died include 69 children.