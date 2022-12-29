Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 December 2022 – Flamboyant gold fraudster Kevin Obia has taken to social media to flaunt his guzzlers.

The youthful fraudster who has several pending cases in court linked to gold fraud shared a video of his parking lot where he parks his multi-million German machines.

Obia funds his lavish lifestyle by scamming foreign businessmen.

Last year, he was found guilty of attempting to defraud Austrian national Christian Gallati of Sh16.6 million on the pretense that he was in a position to sell him seven kilos of gold.

He attempted to obtain €127,000 (Sh16.6 million at the current exchange rate) from Mr. Gallati at the Hilton Hotel, Nairobi by falsely pretending he was in a position to sell him the gold.

He was ordered to pay a fine of Sh300,000 or serve a year in jail.

He secured his freedom by paying the fine.

Below is the video that he posted on his Instagram stories flaunting his guzzlers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.