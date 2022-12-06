Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has waged war against President William Ruto’s Hustler Fund.

According to Ole Kina, the Hustler Fund loan platform recently launched by President William Ruto is illegal and Kenyans should not engage in illegality.

In a tweet, the Senator said the fund is not backed by any legislation hence, according to him, it is an illegality.

The Senator now demands that the fund should be stopped because Kenyans are being lied to.

“The hustler fund is illegal. @WilliamsRuto doesn’t have any money to give Kenyans for free. Parliament has not passed any budget with billions of shillings to give Kenyans for free! Stop lying to Kenyans! We must stop this illegality!” He tweeted.

The fund has attracted millions of Kenyans who have registered and borrowed money from it.

The Hustler Fund comprises of four products: personal, micro business, SME and start-up loans.

To access the fund, Kenyans can dial *254# on their mobile phones.

During the launch, borrowers were warned against defaulting, with the state issuing strict measures to curb the same.

The Kenyan DAILY POST