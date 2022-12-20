Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has defended President William after he secured a loan of Sh 52.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Cherargei claimed that former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s budget has pushed Ruto’s government to look for more money since it was in a deficit.

The vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party senator noted that the money will be used to spur economic recovery.

The senator further alleged that the mess President Ruto is still struggling to fix was also contributed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to finance former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid through the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition party.

“Uhuru/Handshake Budget was a DEFICIT that needed heavy borrowing to finance it. IMF loan will be used to spur economic recovery/stabilisation left in tatters by Uhuru/Handshake govt which also funded Azimio-OKA Presidential campaigns in 2022. H.E Ruto govt will revolutionise the economy,” Cherargei wrote.

