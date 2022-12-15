Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Senate Speaker, Amason Kingi, is expected to convene a special sitting for the senators to consider the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

In a statement on Thursday, it was indicated that the Meru County Assembly has already brought the impeachment documents to the Senate.

“Please note that the Speaker shall call for a Special Sitting of the Senate to read out the charges and resolutions of the county assembly against the governor,” a statement from the Senate reads.

“The Senate’s consideration of the impeachment shall commence, as per the third schedule of the Standing Orders and Section 33 of the County Government’s Act.”

Currently, the Senate is on long recess and is meant to resume sittings in February 2023.

Kawira, who was elected as an independent candidate, was impeached on Wednesday after 67 out of 69 MCAs voted to send her home.

The MCAs wanted her out of office over alleged gross misconduct, the appointment of her husband to the county office and claims over the dismissal of county officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.