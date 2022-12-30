Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 December 2022 – Self-proclaimed Mighty Prophet of God David Owuor arrived in Nakuru like a VIP ahead of his mega crusade at Menengai Grounds.

He was chauffeured in a posh Escalade- one of the safest cars in the world.

He was also heavily guarded by bouncers dressed in suits.

His followers flocked to Nakuru town and almost brought business to a standstill as they received him.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.