Wednesday, 28 December 2022 – A lady has called out her baby daddy after he broke into her house when she was away and did the unthinkable.

The rogue baby daddy, identified as Brian Tevez on Facebook, shredded his baby mama’s mattress into pieces and also destroyed the seats before stealing electronics.

According to the videos shared on social media, he left the house in a mess.

He was reportedly on a revenge mission after his baby mama dumped him for another man.

He is said to have fled to the village after his baby mama reported the matter to the police.

He was exposed on a popular Facebook group and videos showing the destruction he caused at his baby mama’s house shared.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.