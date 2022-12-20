Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A woman has been exposed on social media after she was caught on CCTV stealing in Kamulu town along Kangundo Road.

She went to a shop in the company of two other ladies believed to be her accomplices and disguised themselves as ordinary customers.

Her mission was to steal a phone belonging to the shop owner.

She was captured in the footage stealing the phone and stuffing it in her undergarments before leaving the premises with her colleagues.

After the footage was shared on social media, it later emerged that the same woman was arrested in August this year after she defrauded someone with fake dollars along Mombasa Road.

She seems to be a serial criminal.

Watch CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.