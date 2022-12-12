Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 December 2022 – There was drama after a Kamba man caught his wife red-handed entertaining another man in their matrimonial bed.

The aggrieved man is said to have returned home announced, only to find out that a stranger had invaded his territory.

He angrily removed the matrimonial bed from the house and destroyed it as neighbours watched.

The video has sparked reactions on TikTok, with many Tiktok users saying what he did is better than killing.

Others advised him to dump his wife and find another woman.

Watch the video and reactions.

