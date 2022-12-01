Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has asked Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to retire peacefully to avoid embarrassing himself further.

This is after Azimio’s countrywide protest against President William Ruto failed to take up after Raila called them off.

In a statement, Barasa told Raila that Kenyans were tired of his demonstrations after every election.

The lawmaker claimed that it was not time for politics at the moment, further telling the former Prime Minister that Kenyans were tired of him.

“Raila Odinga, Kenyans are tired of you. We are past politics, it’s time to work for Kenyans not time for demos. Kenyans are tired of your demonstrations after every election. Just retire peacefully,” Barasa stated.

Raila cancelled the planned countrywide rallies which were aimed at forcing Ruto to leave the 4 IEBC rebels, who are facing an ouster for challenging the August 9th Presidential election, alone.

The four are IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, Commissioners Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi.

