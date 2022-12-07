Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – A section of Kenya Kwanza Alliance Members of Parliament have read the riot act at EALA member Winnie Odinga for failing to show up in the state house for a meeting convened by President William Ruto on Monday.

All other EALA MPs attended the meeting but Winnie, who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s daughter, missed the function.

Speaking on Wednesday, Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji said he will institute a process to recall Winnie Odinga for humiliating the Head of State.

Mukunji opined that Winnie’s absence shows that she had started failing in her EALA duties.

“All members of EALA yesterday met the president and CS in Charge of the East Africa Region and they were there to get a mandate of our standing as a country on issues of East Africa community but to our shock, Winnie Odinga was not there. It is a shame that we still carry ourselves with the boundaries that we should not carry ourselves with, politics are over,” Mukunji claimed.

In the same tone, he said they will summon Winnie to explain why she failed to show up.

