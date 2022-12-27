Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 December 2022 – CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment three slay queens went to an apartment in Kahawa Wendani and robbed a house clean when the owner was not around.

In the footage, the ruthless slay queens were seen entering the apartment before proceeding to a house, where they entered smoothly and made away with household items.

An unidentified man was helping them to remove the items and put them into a car that was parked near the apartment.

They reportedly left the house empty after accomplishing their mission.

The footage has sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

While some social media users think it is a normal theft incident, others suspect that the main culprit behind the theft might be a jilted ex-lover.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.