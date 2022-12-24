Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 December 2022 – The tweets Selema Masekela shared in 2016 when he first met Lupita Nyong’o are already going viral after the couple went public with their relationship.

In the tweets, Selema revealed that he was sitting behind Lupita on a plane and asked his followers for opening lines to approach her.

Yesterday, Dec. 23, Lupita and Selema declared their love for each other on Instagram.

Look