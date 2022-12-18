Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 December 2022 – Netizens have reacted after an Uber driver reportedly returned Ksh 100,000 in cash and a phone valued at Ksh 150,000 to a client.

The client, an Indian national known as Miss Shah, had forgotten the cash and an expensive phone in the car.

Surprisingly, she rewarded the Uber driver with Ksh 500 only for his honesty.

Netizens feel that the woman could have done better.

Below is a photo of the driver and the stingy Indian woman.

