Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 22 December 2022 – CS Ababu Namwamba’s baby mama Paula Machio was recently in Egypt to attend a Government function and while there, she got a chance to visit the Red Sea.

She posted photos of herself enjoying the cool breeze while looking like a snack.

Her body is just irresistible.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.