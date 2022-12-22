Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 22 December 2022 – CS Ababu Namwamba’s baby mama Paula Machio was recently in Egypt to attend a Government function and while there, she got a chance to visit the Red Sea.
She posted photos of herself enjoying the cool breeze while looking like a snack.
Her body is just irresistible.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
