Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Edison Nyale has fired a warning shot at chiefs following a low turnout during the Jamhuri Day celebrations in Eldoret.

The function was held at Kapsoya secondary school grounds.

While reacting to the turnout, Nyale sought answers from the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) on why the work seemed too much for them.

He warned that he would not hesitate to take action if the chiefs were unable to diligently perform their mandate.

Nyale opined that it was the responsibility of NGAO to ensure residents turn up for the big event.

“Machief kazi imewashinda? Hii ni nini. Kumaanisha wananchi hawana imani. Mkiwaambia kwamba twendeni kule county commisssioner anakuja na Gavana mwenyewe pia anakuja kusikiliza mahitaji yao na aweze kuaddress. Yaani mwananchi hawezi kujua? Kwa hivyo hii kazi tuzishughulikie leo?” Nyale asked.

He went on to say the low turnout was an embarrassment since the President hails from the area.

He asked NGAO to ensure such an embarrassment is not replicated in future national celebrations.

“We don’t want to witness such a very low turnout from the members of the public in Uasin Gishu, the county of his excellency president vile mulivyo. Hii ni aibu gani hii,” Nyale added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.