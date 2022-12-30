Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 30, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has mourned the death of Brazilian football legend Pele who died on Thursday at a Saulo Paulo-based hospital.

Pele, 82, rose to football stardom in the 1950s and 1960s when he led Brazil in lifting three World Cup titles.

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,” Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.

In his condolence message, Raila Odinga said the late footballer deserved credit for the entertaining matches we’ve come to expect.

“What a loss for humanity. Pele was a great and charismatic personality who changed football forever. He deserves credit for the entertaining matches we’ve come to expect.

“In many ways, he was the best and a pioneer. He’ll be dearly missed. Pele, Rest in Peace,” Raila Odinga wrote on his Twitter page.

Other leaders also sent their condolence messages to Pele’s family and Brazil as a nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.