Friday, December 9, 2022 – Nairobi and Kiambu county residents topped the rank of Hustler Fund subscribers in data released by the Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui. 

This comes amid spirited campaigns by Raila Odinga and his allies, warning Kenyans against the fund, saying it is illegal since it is not anchored in the Constitution.

According to the data, Nairobi was the leading with 1,072,888 subscribers, followed by Kiambu at 624,410 subscribers.

Nakuru County, on the other hand, recorded 450,194 subscribers.

On the other hand, Lamu recorded the least number of users at 26,950 subscribers.

Here is the Rank of Subscribers Per County

  1. Nairobi – 1,072,888
  2. Kiambu – 624,410
  3. Nakuru – 450,194
  4. Machakos – 386,808
  5. Meru – 371,622
  6. Kakamega – 325,924
  7. Kilifi – 321,754
  8. Kisumu – 299,515
  9. Mombasa – 284,282
  10. Bungoma – 281,404
  11. Uasin Gishu -261,605
  12. Kajiado – 248,998
  13. Kisii – 241,962
  14. Kitui – 240,015
  15. Bomet – 224,806
  16. Narok – 208,607
  17. Makueni – 202,517
  18. Kericho – 201,035
  19. Muranga – 199,113
  20. Nandi – 193,651
  21. Homa Bay – 182,617
  22. Migori – 178,608
  23. Kwale – 178,067
  24. Trans-Nzoia -176,422
  25. Embu – 171,371
  26. Siaya – 168,655
  27. Nyeri – 167,885
  28. Busia – 146,870
  29. Kirinyaga – 139,260
  30. Nyamira – 126,127
  31. Baringo – 104,120
  32. Tharaka Nithi -102,936
  33. Laikipia – 95,580
  34. Turkana – 95,039
  35. Nyandarua – 92,133
  36. Vihiga – 88,736
  37. Taita Taveta – 77,118
  38. Elgeyo-Marakwet – 68,757
  39. West Pokot- 57,665
  40. Garissa – 57,236
  41. Tana River – 52,247
  42. Wajir – 43,377
  43. Samburu – 37,635
  44. Mandera – 34,831
  45. Marsabit – 33,881
  46. Isiolo – 31,681
  47. Lamu – 26,950

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

