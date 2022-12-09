Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, December 9, 2022 – Nairobi and Kiambu county residents topped the rank of Hustler Fund subscribers in data released by the Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.
This comes amid spirited campaigns by Raila Odinga and his allies, warning Kenyans against the fund, saying it is illegal since it is not anchored in the Constitution.
According to the data, Nairobi was the leading with 1,072,888 subscribers, followed by Kiambu at 624,410 subscribers.
Nakuru County, on the other hand, recorded 450,194 subscribers.
On the other hand, Lamu recorded the least number of users at 26,950 subscribers.
Here is the Rank of Subscribers Per County
- Nairobi – 1,072,888
- Kiambu – 624,410
- Nakuru – 450,194
- Machakos – 386,808
- Meru – 371,622
- Kakamega – 325,924
- Kilifi – 321,754
- Kisumu – 299,515
- Mombasa – 284,282
- Bungoma – 281,404
- Uasin Gishu -261,605
- Kajiado – 248,998
- Kisii – 241,962
- Kitui – 240,015
- Bomet – 224,806
- Narok – 208,607
- Makueni – 202,517
- Kericho – 201,035
- Muranga – 199,113
- Nandi – 193,651
- Homa Bay – 182,617
- Migori – 178,608
- Kwale – 178,067
- Trans-Nzoia -176,422
- Embu – 171,371
- Siaya – 168,655
- Nyeri – 167,885
- Busia – 146,870
- Kirinyaga – 139,260
- Nyamira – 126,127
- Baringo – 104,120
- Tharaka Nithi -102,936
- Laikipia – 95,580
- Turkana – 95,039
- Nyandarua – 92,133
- Vihiga – 88,736
- Taita Taveta – 77,118
- Elgeyo-Marakwet – 68,757
- West Pokot- 57,665
- Garissa – 57,236
- Tana River – 52,247
- Wajir – 43,377
- Samburu – 37,635
- Mandera – 34,831
- Marsabit – 33,881
- Isiolo – 31,681
- Lamu – 26,950
