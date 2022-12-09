Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 9, 2022 – Nairobi and Kiambu county residents topped the rank of Hustler Fund subscribers in data released by the Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

This comes amid spirited campaigns by Raila Odinga and his allies, warning Kenyans against the fund, saying it is illegal since it is not anchored in the Constitution.

According to the data, Nairobi was the leading with 1,072,888 subscribers, followed by Kiambu at 624,410 subscribers.

Nakuru County, on the other hand, recorded 450,194 subscribers.

On the other hand, Lamu recorded the least number of users at 26,950 subscribers.

Here is the Rank of Subscribers Per County

Nairobi – 1,072,888 Kiambu – 624,410 Nakuru – 450,194 Machakos – 386,808 Meru – 371,622 Kakamega – 325,924 Kilifi – 321,754 Kisumu – 299,515 Mombasa – 284,282 Bungoma – 281,404 Uasin Gishu -261,605 Kajiado – 248,998 Kisii – 241,962 Kitui – 240,015 Bomet – 224,806 Narok – 208,607 Makueni – 202,517 Kericho – 201,035 Muranga – 199,113 Nandi – 193,651 Homa Bay – 182,617 Migori – 178,608 Kwale – 178,067 Trans-Nzoia -176,422 Embu – 171,371 Siaya – 168,655 Nyeri – 167,885 Busia – 146,870 Kirinyaga – 139,260 Nyamira – 126,127 Baringo – 104,120 Tharaka Nithi -102,936 Laikipia – 95,580 Turkana – 95,039 Nyandarua – 92,133 Vihiga – 88,736 Taita Taveta – 77,118 Elgeyo-Marakwet – 68,757 West Pokot- 57,665 Garissa – 57,236 Tana River – 52,247 Wajir – 43,377 Samburu – 37,635 Mandera – 34,831 Marsabit – 33,881 Isiolo – 31,681 Lamu – 26,950

The Kenyan DAILY POST.