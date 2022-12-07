Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has revealed how he struggled to respond to Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s question when the two met in Egypt.

Speaking in Kakamega, the trade unionist disclosed that he met Suluhu after the Conference of Parties (COP27) meeting in Egypt, where she inquired about the progress of Kenya’s government.

Suluhu sought to know how Ruto settled into power and how he handled the transition process.

The COTU boss was conflicted about whether to inform Tanzania’s President that he had supported Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga or explain Ruto’s performance.

However, Atwoli stated that he composed himself and gave Ruto’s administration a positive review, impressing Suluhu.

“In the last meeting, I met President Suluhu Hassan, and she asked me just one question. How is the leadership and administration of President William Samoei Ruto?” Atwoli posed.

“I was forced to give her the life history of President Ruto because he is now my president. I wondered if I should have started by explaining that I supported the opposition,” Atwoli added.

Following the encounter, Atwoli appealed to Azimio principals, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to keep the government in check but in an organized way.

The Kenyan DAILY POST