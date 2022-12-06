Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – DJ Joe Mfalme on Saturday, December 3, shared a video of himself trying to escape from thirsty female fans.

In the video, which he posted on his official Instagram page, the celebrated deejay can be seen mingling with his fans at a city joint and everything was cool until the ladies started getting emotional and personal.

Many were seen hugging DJ Joe, kissing him, and even throwing themselves at him, literally.

It was all cool at first but when things escalated, DJ Joe had to be whisked out to safety by his bodyguards who at least kept off the hungry female fans.

Watch video.

