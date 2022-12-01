Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – A South African Secondary school deputy principal got instant justice after being caught pants down with a student.

The deputy principal at Kgagatlou Secondary in Polokwane, Limpopo was beaten after being caught having sex with a student during school hours.

In a video circulating on Twitter, the principal was seen being beaten while tied to a pole.

It was also alleged that this is not the first time he had been caught carrying out pedophilic acts in schools.

He was reportedly moved from another school before taking the deputy principal post at Kgagatlou Secondary School.

Watch the video below

The deputy principal of kgagatlou secondary caught having sex with a pupil at school, the community of seleteng moered him badly. Sizwe

Istore Alostro Samke pic.twitter.com/3DWcT7E8Rk — Nadine (@CarolMphahlele) November 29, 2022