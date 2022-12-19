Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – A second woman has died after being injured during a stampede at Asake’s concert at Brixton Academy.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, aged 23, died in the hospital in the early hours of Monday, December 19, 2022.

Hutchinson was working as one of the contracted security providers for the event that evening.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was the first woman who died after sustaining injuries at the concert. She died on Saturday morning, Dec. 17.

A third woman aged 21 remains in hospital fighting for her life.

All three women were in the foyer of the building in south London when they were critically injured in the crush, the Metropolitan Police said.

Eight people were taken to hospital with injuries following the incident on Thursday night, Dec. 15.

Police said they were called to reports of a “large number of people attempting to force entry to the venue”, where Afrobeat artist Asake was performing.

The musician was forced to abandon the gig after performing three songs and released a statement saying his “heart is with those who were injured”.

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”