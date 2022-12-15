Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Thursday, December 15, 2022 – A diver has discovered a sealed bottle with paper wrapped around knives during an under-water exploration.
The diver who opened up the bottle to show its content in the video shared online, further asked for a better explanation of what he discovered.
Watch the video below
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>