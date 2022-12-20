Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Printed fliers were found spread across Kabarnet town, indicating alleged leadership wrangles and mistrust amongst members of Prophet Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness church, Kabarnet branch.

The fliers, which seemed to have been thrown at night by unknown people, pointed an accusing finger to a female church leader, calling for her demotion and transfer immediately, over unknown issues.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.