Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Kakamega County Deputy Governor, Ayub Savula, has urged President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga to resolve the impasse surrounding the IEBC commissioners.

During an ACK get-together meeting at the Archbishop Olang Conference Centre in Kakamega on Monday, Savula said that the electoral agency is a fragile institution that must be handled with caution if Kenyans are to develop confidence in its independence.

The former Lugari MP said the countrywide rallies planned by Raila to protest the removal of the four commissioners and the formation of Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal by the President is bad for the country.

“The move by the President alters the fabric that promotes cohesion and peaceful coexistence. Raila should seek a truce for the sake of the country’s stability,” he said.

Savula spoke moments after Raila and his Azimio brigade accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of plotting to hijack the electoral commission to assist Ruto to win a second term in 2027.

