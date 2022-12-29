Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are reportedly awaiting the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this week to make his transfer official on January 1.

Ronaldo is close to finalising a big-money move to the Middle East after he had his Manchester United contract terminated last month, following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan, about the club.

The Saudi side are looking at a number of Europe’s talents including Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Sergio Ramos.

According to MARCA, as Al-Nassr await the arrival of Ronaldo, club chiefs are exploring the option of signing former Madrid defender Ramos.

The Spaniard’s current deal at the Parc des Princes is set to expire in the summer, which has put a number of clubs across the world on high alert.

The same outlet claim Al-Nassr’s club president and sporting director are planning for a trip to Madrid, where they will look to progress a potential deal for Ramos.

However, signing Cristiano Ronaldo remains the club’s priority and they expect to make his move to Saudi Arabia official on January 1.

Ronaldo is set to earn £62m-a-year ($75m) if he takes Al-Nassr’s offer, while image rights and other endorsements could see this figure rise considerably to around £173m-a-year.