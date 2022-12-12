Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Samantha Markle has claimed that her father, Thomas, is not watching her step-sister, Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry’s docuseries which has sparked several controversies.

Speaking to TMZ, Samantha said her father is more focused on his health and she’s protecting him from watching the “disrespectful” Netflix documentary.

She added that she doesn’t think Thomas who is recovering from a stroke he suffered earlier this year, would even want to watch the series because the royal family drama has been damaging to his health.

Meghan and Harry spoke candidly about their alienated relationship with both Thomas, 78, and Samantha in the docuseries.

Meghan refuted claim of she and Samantha being close in the docuseries released on Netflix.

She said;

“My half-sister, who I hadn’t seen for over a decade — and that was only for a day and a half — suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere.

“I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday. You’re telling these people that you raised me, and you’ve coined me ‘Princess Pushy.”

In the documentary, Meghan said she was urged by the royal family’s communications staff to contact Thomas to see if he was colluding with the media, alleging that he was taking money to stage photos.

“H and I called my dad. I said, ‘Look, they’re saying you’re taking money from the tabloids to stage photos. Is this true?’ He says no,” she recalled.

The mother of two said she offered to have someone come out to Mexico to relocate her father before the media swarmed his home after the story came out.

“And he said, ‘No, no, I have things I need to do.’ And it felt really cagey,” Meghan shared. “I was like, ‘It doesn’t make sense.’ And when we hung up, I looked at H. I was like, ‘I don’t know why, but I don’t believe him.’”

In the week leading up to Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 nuptials, Thomas stopped answering their phone calls.

“Instead, you’re talking to TMZ. And I’m finding out that you’re not coming to our wedding through a tabloid,” the “Archetypes” podcast host said.

Harry said he has “shouldered” responsibility for the way his wife’s relationship with her father has changed.

“Of course, it’s incredibly sad what happened,” he said in the docuseries’ third episode. “She had a father before this and now she doesn’t have a father.” Meghan last communicated with her father via text while he was recovering from heart surgery before her and Harry tied the knot.