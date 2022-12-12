Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – Singer, Sam Smith has revealed he’s ‘addicted’ to tattoos, with over 35 inkings on his body.

The chart-topping singer, who burst onto the scene back in 2012 took to the stage over the weekend with the likes of Coldplay, Mimi Webb, and Lewis Capaldi

In a backstage interview with Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp at the event, the 30-year-old gave an update on his tattoos after Roman said that Sam’s fans had been commenting on them.

Sam revealed: ‘I’ve been going onto the torso… It was intense, but it was good. We were listening to loads of pop music and it was fun and we had a good time.’

‘I was just eating Cheetos, just getting into the mood,’ Sam said of a recent inking session.

After Roman asked what they had tattooed on their body now, Sam replied: ‘It says “romance” on my belly. And then my anchor on my chest. I’m addicted now. I’m like 35-plus tattoos.’

Sam has previously been open about his tattoos

In 2017, he revealed to Heart Radio presenters Emma Bunton and Jamie Theakston his tattoo of an ice cream on his leg, confessing at the time: ‘I’ve got like an ice cream on my ankle and I don’t know why it’s there.’

In 2021, Sam seemed to get a tattoo that reflected his gender identity after coming out as non-binary in 2019 and explaining that he was changing his pronouns to they/them after ‘a lifetime of being at war with my gender’.