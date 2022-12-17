Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Sam Asghari is setting the record straight on how he feels about his wife, Britney Spears, 41, posting nude photos of herself on social media.

The 28-year-old actor said Friday, Dec. 16, that he would rather his wife not post her naked photos online but it is not in his place to control her.

The dancer wrote: “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this.

“I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

Asghari shared his stance after Spears, 41, posted on Instagram a series of topless photos of herself with only either emojis or her hair covering her naked breasts.

The post led people to call Britney out and others asked how her husband can be OK with it.