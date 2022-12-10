Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, took to his Instagram Stories to answer questions fans have about his wife’s behaviour on social media.

Although the two got married in June, fans noticed that the singer is rarely spotted out in public. Instead, she often shares photos and videos taken from her living room, prompting many to wonder if she really is free like she claims.

Sam told fans that it is Britney’s choice how she chooses to use social media and her decision not to attend red carpet events with him, as she finds them “not fun.”

His response comes after Britney deactivated her Instagram account again earlier this week after denying Sam’s request to appear on his Instagram Live video.

Spears had said, “I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now,” before her husband wrapped things up during his Live session.

Asghari took to his Instagram Story after the incident to post: “Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.”

“Thank you to all of her protective fans,” the model added.

As for why he doesn’t post her on his social media, he wrote: “Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 24/7. I ask for permission if I ever do.”

Then, to answer the question about not being seen in public with her, he wrote: “For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honour if she joins. For her those things are not fun. They’re hictic [sic] and full of stress. Specially, since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

See the rest of his posts below.