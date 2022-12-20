Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has alleged that Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has not paid ECD teachers salaries since August despite bragging on social media about how he has improved the life of Nairobians.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Alai who is also a revered blogger said all ECD teachers from Nairobi County have not been paid their salaries since August this year.

Alai said he will fight to ensure the teachers, who he claimed handle delicate angels, are paid before Christmas this year.

“Nairobi City County ECDE teachers. I hear that you have not been paid since August. If you are an ECDE teacher employed by the county, please confirm this through the inbox. We can’t go for Christmas while those who handle our delicate angels haven’t been paid.

“Confirm this so that we may ask hard questions.” Alai wrote on his social media page.

Alai’s allegations come as Sakaja continues to brag on social media about how he has improved the lives of Nairobians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.