Sunday, December 18, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has invited Nairobians to attend the Nairobi Festival and watch the World Cup final match at Uhuru Park.

The match between France and Argentina will be played on Sunday at 6 pm.

In a statement on Sunday, Sakaja said there will be an amazing fireworks display after the match.

“Come let’s watch the World Cup finals together at Uhuru Park as we close the Nairobi Festival. Amazing fireworks show after plus Nganya awards, Christmas tree and support to 40 children homes for the festive season,” the super governor said.

On Monday, Sakaja officially launched the Nairobi Festival, 2022.

The six-day event, which is coming to a close, saw Nairobi residents entertained and exposed to Nairobi culture.

Speaking during the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium, Sakaja said the festival will provide an opportunity for Kenyans to appreciate the city’s diverse food, culture and art.

“Our young people have talent. We are showcasing sixteen films from today and documentaries shot by young people in Nairobi, during this week,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST