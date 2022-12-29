Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is facing yet another hurdle in his role as the city’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This is after Members of the Nairobi County Assembly (MCAs) allied to President William Ruto accused him of going to bed with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio at the expense of his own Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The MCAs, Leader of the Minority in the Assembly Anthony Kiragu, accused the governor of disregarding party position in the appointments and failing to involve them in the process.

They are now demanding an explanation from Sakaja regarding his criteria for the appointment of officials to various county departments.

They accused Sakaja of being disloyal to Ruto by favouring the Azimio la Umoja Coalition in his appointments despite being sponsored to the position by Kenya Kwanza.

As such, the MCAs called for a fresh round of appointments in a month to ensure that the composition of Nairobi County’s executive reflects the face of Kenya Kwanza.

“We have given him just one month so that he can realign his appointments.

“Let him reach out to the party leadership and apologise for what he has done and rectify. The party mobilised voters in Nairobi who believed in him because he used the UDA flag,” Minority Chief Whip, Mark Ronaldo Mugambi said.

The demands from Kenya Kwanza MCAs came a day after former Governor Mike Sonko sounded a warning to Sakaja, accusing him of ignoring the needs of Nairobi residents.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had also expressed his reservations about the plans to reorganize the city, arguing that it was a threat to the business opportunities of the electorate.

