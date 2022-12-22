Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Veteran Vioja Mahakamani actor Gibson Gathu Mbugua is dead.

Mbugua, popularly known for his role as the Prosecutor in Vioja Mahakamani, passed away on Thursday after a long illness.

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), which hosted the hit local show, confirmed the demise, saying he died while in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

In August, Gathu had undergone surgery after battling Diabetes for approximately 20 years.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta donated Sh2 million to help Mbugua to undergo a kidney transplant.

Confirming the donation, Gathu described Uhuru as one of his close friends.

“President Kenyatta, who is a good friend, did send his personal donation of Ksh2 million. We as a family and the committee thank him for the support,” the renowned Vioja Mahakamani actor stated.

The transplant was carried out at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret and Gathu confirmed that his health had improved shortly after.

“I have been in the hospital since July 18, 2022, and I was discharged on August 3, 2022. I feel so good.

I am full of energy. I think dialysis had taken a toll on me. Now I am slowly going back to my usual self. God is so good,” he announced.

Following the announcement of his demise, Kenyans united to celebrate his life as they mourned his untimely death.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.