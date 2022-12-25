Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 25, 2022 – Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, has urged President William Ruto to be very careful with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after Gachagua scolded Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, accusing him of trying to kill businesses in Nairobi that he claimed are owned by Members of the Kikuyu community.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Sabina, who is a former Murang’a Woman Representative, said the ongoing political feud between Gachagua and Sakaja is over Ruto’s succession plan in 2032.

“The silent war between Nairobi Governor and Rigathi Gachagua, it is politically speaking. Rigathi is also on a mission to succeed President William Ruto. The Deputy President is focused on 2032 politics,” Sabina said.

“By him lecturing Sakaja, it was an indirect message to President William Samoei Ruto. It is all about the 2032 Presidential post,” Sabina added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST