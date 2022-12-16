Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday December 16, 2022 – A sex worker reportedly set her client’s car on fire after he refused to pay her US$20 for services she rendered.

H-Metro reported that the lady used a cigarette lighter to burn the boot of the car following a quick unprotected sex in the man’s car at Avenues, Zimbabwe. The fire was quickly put out by eyewitnesses.

A source told the publication;

The guy failed to pay US$10 and the lady burnt the car.

“We extinguished the fire at around 6:30 am.

“The guy later disappeared from the scene with his car and I had to give the lady money for transport to go back to the Avenues.”

Asked why she burnt the man’s car, the woman said she can’t be used for beer.

She said;

“Just because of beer, wotora munhu to have sex naye. If he is wrong, he is wrong because of beer manje, is he now my husband? Let him give me my money. Why did he have sex with me? I am a hooker, I was looking for money, so why would I not get into the car when negotiating? Why would he give me US$10 instead of US$20. Ndezvake izvo. Why would he hire me when he’s not able to pay? Ngaandipe mari yangu. Ndaitwa rough. Ask the man, he initially approached me and I refused, he then tried my colleague and was rejected. He then came back to me again. Worse still he didn’t use protection. So, you saying ndingabve kumba kumira negogo kuti undipe doro?”

Responding to the woman’s claim, the unidentified man said;

“Before she came in, I told her that I don’t have money.

“She then requested some beers which I had.

“She got into the car before we had sex.

“We further enjoyed some beers, but now she is demanding money after we are done.

“I don’t have money.

“Apinda ega mumota munhu uyu. I was in the Avenues, I got lost here, I stay in Philadelphia.

“Boot rangu raita sei neUS$10, so why should I give her some money?

“I can’t give her the money, handina and haapihwe mari iyoyo.”